AEW Dynamite & Collision Preview For Tonight (5/20/2026): Portland, ME.

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 begins to wind down tonight in Maine.

All Elite Wrestling is live this evening at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with a special three-hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined show from Portland, ME.

Scheduled for the May 20, 2026 episode:

* AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Mike Bailey

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hold a five-minute eliminator challenge

* Anything Goes Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW Women’s Champion Thekla, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite & Collision results.