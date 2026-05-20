MJF Says Modern Wrestling Has “Too Many Weak People”

MJF has once again doubled down on his controversial approach to professional wrestling, defending his willingness to push boundaries while criticizing what he sees as a softer modern wrestling culture.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling ahead of AEW Double or Nothing weekend, the All Elite Wrestling star explained why he believes provoking audiences remains one of the most important parts of being a successful heel in professional wrestling.

“We live in a society filled with weak people who are afraid of offending others. That’s not something I’m afraid of. When I offend you, you buy a ticket. When I offend you, the ratings go up. When I offend you, you have no choice but to watch me and hope that I lose against a guy like Darby Allin, which I won’t, and you’ll continue to watch me because I grab you by the balls and I give you no choice otherwise.”

MJF has long built his wrestling persona around controversial promos, personal insults, and old-school heel tactics designed to generate strong emotional reactions from fans. Throughout his AEW career, he has frequently leaned into the philosophy that eliciting genuine hatred from audiences is one of wrestling’s most effective storytelling tools.

During the interview, MJF also took aim at what he views as an overly friendly atmosphere among some modern wrestlers, specifically criticizing performers who publicly celebrate matches and backstage camaraderie on social media.

“Now, when I see guys—and there are some of these guys I respect—but I see guys, they’re on TV and then they go on X, ‘Oh my God, I just had such a great match with so-and-so. I’ve had so much fun at work these last couple of weeks.’

It makes me want to vomit. It’s disgusting.”

He then explained that his personal philosophy toward wrestling has always centered around conflict, intensity, and making money rather than presenting wrestling as a feel-good environment.

“That’s not why I got in this sport. I got in this sport to talk sh*t. I got in this sport to beat people up, and I got in this sport to make a whole lot of money doing it.”

MJF’s comments continue to reinforce the character philosophy that has made him one of AEW’s most polarizing and talked-about stars. His unapologetic heel persona has often drawn comparisons to classic wrestling villains from earlier eras, while also generating significant debate among fans online.

The former AEW World Champion is currently preparing for a major showdown with Darby Allin this Sunday at Double or Nothing, where the two will collide in a Hair vs. Title match for the AEW World Championship.