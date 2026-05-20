Wednesday, May 20, 2026
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AEW Announces Mick Foley For Sunday’s Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW issued the following:

Mick Foley to Join AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In Preshow With Renee Paquette

Mick Foley, one of professional wrestling’s most legendary figures, is joining All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing Buy-In preshow ahead of Sunday’s epic AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view!

The news was first announced by AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan, who stunned the professional wrestling world with the fantastic surprise on Wednesday before a special 3-hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision LIVE on TBS at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT tonight!

Foley will join Renee Paquette on the Buy-In, which is free to watch on AEW’s YouTube and HBO Max, ahead of Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV, which is scheduled to feature AEW World Champion Darby Allin vs. two-time former AEW World Champion MJF in a “Hair vs. Title” match and much more!

That’s right – Mrs. Foley’s baby boy is coming to All Elite Wrestling!

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