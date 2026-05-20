AEW Dynamite And Collision Three-Hour Special Preview For Tonight (5/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling will present a special three-hour combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tonight, May 20, live from the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The stacked broadcast serves as the final stop before AEW Double or Nothing on May 24 and features multiple championship matches, major crossover tag bouts, and several key storyline developments heading into the pay-per-view.

The main event scene will see Darby Allin defend the AEW World Championship against Mike Bailey. Allin is currently in his second reign as AEW World Champion and is only days away from his high-stakes Double or Nothing showdown against MJF, where both the championship and Allin’s hair will be on the line.

Bailey earned the opportunity following the May 16 edition of Collision. The title defense comes immediately after Allin successfully retained the championship against Sammy Guevara on the same show.

Another major featured bout will continue the ongoing rivalry between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly. The two will collide in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match after O’Reilly previously defeated Moxley twice — once at Full Gear and again in singles competition on Dynamite. If O’Reilly secures another victory, he will earn a future shot at the Continental Championship.

The bout was officially set up during the May 16 Collision episode after Mark Briscoe suggested O’Reilly needed one final tune-up before the Double or Nothing go-home special.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be defended as FTR put the titles on the line against The Conglomeration representatives Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.

Elsewhere on the card, fans will get a Stadium Stampede preview trios match featuring Chris Jericho alongside Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson against the trio of Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Davis.

Additional featured matches include Will Ospreay facing Katsuyori Shibata in a dream singles encounter, while Mark Briscoe battles Tommaso Ciampa in an Anything Goes No DQ match.

The women’s division will also be heavily featured with an eight-woman tag team bout pitting Thekla, Athena, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue against Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter.

Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion — Megan Bayne and Lena Kross — will compete in a five-minute eliminator match against opponents yet to be announced.

AEW has also advertised the return of Swerve Strickland ahead of Double or Nothing weekend.

Confirmed Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite/Collision Special

AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship 5-Minute Eliminator: Divine Dominion vs. TBD

Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa — Anything Goes No DQ Match

Chris Jericho, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson vs. Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis

Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

8-Woman Tag Team Match featuring Thekla, Athena, Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter

Swerve Strickland returns

The three-hour AEW special begins tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.