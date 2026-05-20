MJF Opens Up About Israel-Gaza Conflict, Anti-Semitism, And Jewish Identity

MJF spoke candidly about the Israel-Gaza conflict, anti-Semitism, and his personal views on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a wide-ranging appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

The All Elite Wrestling star addressed the subject after host Ariel Helwani mentioned facing anti-Semitic backlash online following public criticism of MMA fighter Sean Strickland.

MJF explained that he has personally experienced an increase in anti-Semitic attacks directed toward him in connection with the ongoing conflict, despite having no ties to the Israeli government.

“I’m not in support of what’s going on right now in Israel. I think a lot of stuff that’s going on right now is super inhumane, and I can’t back it, and I personally don’t like Netanyahu, not a fan.”

According to MJF, publicly distancing himself from Netanyahu and Israeli government policy has not prevented hateful reactions online.

“Even when I say I’m not a fan of Netanyahu, there’s still people that go, ‘F–king Jew.’ It’s like, wait, I’m literally… you can’t win.”

He also discussed what he sees as the unfair targeting of American Jews over decisions made by the Israeli government.

“Last time I checked, I’m not Israeli. Last time I checked, I was born American. Last time I checked, I am not in the Israeli government. Last time I checked, I don’t have a relationship with Bibi Netanyahu. I’m not telling him what to do. So it’s just weird. I do think it’s weird to hate American Jews who aren’t outwardly supporting either side.”

MJF went on to reveal that anti-Semitism has unfortunately been a recurring part of his life long before his rise in professional wrestling, recalling incidents from his childhood and explaining how he used those experiences as motivation.

“I’ve been dealing with anti-Semitism my entire career. It’s not gonna go away. I just use it as more fuel to the fire. I got a roll of quarters thrown at me, and I was told pick it up, Jew boy, at a very young age, and I was like, I’m gonna get in the gym and beat the f–king sh-t out of these guys, and I did.”

The conversation also turned toward the meaning of the term “Zionism,” with MJF explaining that he feels the public understanding of the word has changed significantly from how it was described to him growing up.

“I do, unfortunately, feel Zionism no longer means what it meant when I was a kid and what I was told it meant. Zionism when I was a kid meant be proud to be Jewish and be proud of the fact that we have a place to live in Israel. I don’t think that’s what it means anymore.”

Helwani responded by saying he disagreed with that interpretation, arguing that the original meaning of the term remains intact and that public discourse around it has simply become distorted over time. Despite approaching the discussion from similar backgrounds, the two acknowledged they viewed that specific issue differently.

The interview comes just days before MJF’s major showdown with Darby Allin at AEW Double or Nothing, where MJF will challenge for the AEW World Championship in a Hair vs. Title match.