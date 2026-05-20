MJF Believes AEW Would “Easily” Sell Out Madison Square Garden

MJF is continuing to push publicly for All Elite Wrestling to run Madison Square Garden, calling the iconic venue one of the final major goals remaining on his wrestling career bucket list.

In a new interview with TV Insider, MJF made it clear he believes AEW would have no problem filling the legendary New York arena — especially if he were headlining the event.

“That’s my Mecca. I know we’d sell it out easy. It would be a joke, especially if I’m in the main event. That’s a big goal of mine to wrestle in MSG. I’ve managed to accomplish the old checklist in this industry, but the scary thing is I’m doing a speed run. There is not much left. MSG is definitely on that list.”

MJF’s comments come just days before he challenges Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship in a Hair vs. Title match at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday in Flushing, New York.

Madison Square Garden has long been viewed as WWE’s spiritual home and has rarely hosted major non-WWE wrestling events in recent decades. The most notable exception came in September 2019, when Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling co-promoted the historic G1 Supercard event.

That show featured major names including Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks before AEW officially launched later that same year.

For years, industry discussion surrounding Madison Square Garden has centered on the venue’s longstanding relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment, with WWE’s historical exclusivity reportedly making it difficult for competing promotions to secure dates at the arena.

An eventual AEW debut at MSG would also carry major symbolic significance for stars like Omega and The Young Bucks, who helped headline the 2019 G1 Supercard and later became central figures in AEW’s rise.

As of now, AEW President Tony Khan has not publicly committed to running Madison Square Garden.

This weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, Queens represents AEW’s closest move yet toward the heart of the New York City market, with the venue located roughly 20 miles from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.