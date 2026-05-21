Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for this month.

The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, will defend his title against The Conglomeration’s AEW World Trios Champion, Kyle O’Reilly, in a No Time Limit Match. Additionally, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against MJF in a Title vs. Hair Match.

Other previously announced matches include ROH World Champion Bandido facing Swerve Strickland in a Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay taking on Samoa Joe from The Opps, also in a Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match.

Furthermore, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will compete against Mina Shirakawa in a Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match.

The event will also feature “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from the Triangle of Madness, defending her title in a 4-Way Match against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter of the Brawling Birds.

Moreover, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, and The Hurt Syndicate (including “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) will compete in a Stadium Stampede Match against The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun), the Don Callis Family (AEW National Champion Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) in an “I Quit” Match. Should Cope & Cage lose, they must retire as a tag team.

Lastly, the Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will put his title on the line against NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.