Injury Updates On Buddy Matthews And Kyle Fletcher

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan inquiry regarding the potential in-ring returns of former AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews and former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

The update for Matthews is promising; he recently made a surprising appearance at World Series Wrestling’s Rise Against event.

Sapp reported that Matthews is working towards receiving clearance for his in-ring return. He has been sidelined since February 2025 due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Last December, Matthews mentioned that he was still experiencing nerve issues and numbness, which had delayed his eventual comeback.

As for Fletcher, Sapp indicated that the former TNT Champion is expected to remain out for some time. He noted that Fletcher’s knee injuries, which have kept him off the roster, are considered “pretty significant.”

Although Fletcher was spotted backstage at AEW Collision in Peoria, Illinois, early this month, it was clarified that he was merely visiting, as he resides in Illinois.