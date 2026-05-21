AEW Files Trademark For “Brawl In The Ballpark”

All Elite Wrestling has officially filed a trademark for “Brawl in the Ballpark,” the company’s upcoming crossover event with Minnesota Twins that will mark AEW’s first collaboration with a Major League Baseball franchise.

The trademark filing was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office under Serial Number 99834579 and covers wrestling-related entertainment services, including live wrestling performances, wrestling contests, and the production of professional wrestling programming and events.

The filing states:

“IC 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events.”

Earlier this week, AEW and the Minnesota Twins officially announced the partnership through a joint press release confirming that Brawl in the Ballpark will take place on Friday, July 10 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The event is scheduled to begin shortly after the Twins face the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 7:10 PM CT. According to the announcement, the wrestling portion of the evening is expected to run approximately 75 minutes.

Rather than taking place on the baseball field itself, the wrestling ring will reportedly be set up inside Target Field’s Gate 34 area.

Fans attending the Twins vs. Angels game will automatically receive admission to the AEW event as part of their ticket package. The teams are also offering limited premium packages through twins.com/brawl, which include VIP ringside seating and an exclusive Twins/AEW crossover Lucha mask hat.

AEW has confirmed that talent from both AEW and Ring of Honor will appear at the event, although no matches or participating wrestlers have officially been announced yet.

The timing of the show is also notable, as it comes just three weeks before WWE SummerSlam heads to Minneapolis for a two-night stadium event on August 1 and 2.

Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, has a baseball seating capacity of approximately 38,500 and becomes the latest major sports venue to host a crossover wrestling-themed live entertainment event amid wrestling’s continued mainstream expansion.