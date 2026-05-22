Tony Khan Teases Possibility Of Mick Foley Wrestling In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the recent media conference call for Double or Nothing, where he discussed various topics, including the addition of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to the company.

Khan said, “I’m very excited that Mick Foley is joining AEW, and I cannot wait to see Cactus Jack back on TBS, and I am very excited to have him at Double or Nothing this Sunday as part of The Buy In, and we’re just thrilled Mick’s gonna be co-hosting the event with Renee (Paquette). They’re good friends, and when I suggested this to Mick, he thought it was a great idea, and he’s really thrilled about it because we are big fans of Mick and Mick loves pro wrestling… He’s gonna bring so much knowledge and insight to the wrestlers backstage and to the broadcast, starting this Sunday.”

On Foley possibly wrestling in AEW:

“I can’t speak for Mick Foley as to whether he’d want to wrestle or if he’s going to wrestle anytime soon, but if he ever does, I would love for him to do it in AEW. But I also don’t wanna put him in a situation in which he’ll be uncomfortable. I want him to feel good about this, and I know he’s taken so many big hits and had such an amazing career with so many spectacular moments, and physically, I would ever only ask him to wrestle if he felt up to it and that he could live up to the physical demand.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)