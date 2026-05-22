Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View (PPV) scheduled for this month.

In the Double or Nothing Buy-In pre-show, The Opps (Anthony Bowens, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK, and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) will face The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia) in a trios match.

Additionally, Boom & Doom (Big Boom! A.J. and QT Marshall) and The Conglomeration (“Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong) will compete against Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty, and Anthony Ogogo) in a 10-Man Tag Team Match.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will also take part in an AEW Women’s World Championship 5-Minute Eliminator Match against Zayda Steel and Viva Van.

Previously announced for the main show is The Death Riders’ AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley, who will defend his title against The Conglomeration’s AEW World Trios Champion, Kyle O’Reilly, in a No Time Limit Match. Additionally, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against MJF in a Title vs. Hair Match.

Other matches announced include ROH World Champion Bandido facing Swerve Strickland in a Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay taking on Samoa Joe, representing The Opps, also in a Men’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match. Furthermore, ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena will compete against Mina Shirakawa in a Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round Match.

The event will feature “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, the AEW Women’s World Champion from the Triangle of Madness, defending her title in a 4-Way Match against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter from the Brawling Birds.

Moreover, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, and The Hurt Syndicate (including “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) will compete in a Stadium Stampede Match against The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun), the Don Callis Family (AEW National Champion Mark Davis and Andrade El Idolo), and The Dogs (Clark Connors and David Finlay).

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will defend their titles against Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) in an “I Quit” Match. If Cope & Cage lose, they must retire as a tag team.

Finally, the Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will put his title on the line against NJPW World Television Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who is also a member of the Don Callis Family.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, May 24, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

#AEWDoN Buy In

7e/4p

This Sunday@730HOOK/@Bowens_Official/@K_Shibata2022 vs Daniel Garcia/@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta Bowens tried to interfere for Shibata vs Ospreay, but the Death Riders cut him off! It will be a Death Riders vs Opps trios fight on The Buy In, this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/40DJlnTsW3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026

#AEWDoN Buy In

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THIS SUNDAY, 5/24!@OrangeCassidy/@SussexCoChicken/@RoderickStrong/@AJBefumo/@QTMarshall vs Shane Taylor Promotions With bad blood between STP & The Conglomeration, Boom & Doom join forces with Briscoe, Roddy & OC vs STP on Sunday, Fueled by @VitaCoco! pic.twitter.com/hNIZPhuplC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026