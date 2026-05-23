1FW Announces Partnership With MyAEW

1FW has announced that its events will now be streamed on the MyAEW platform. Based in Georgia, 1FW is owned by AEW talent and executive QT Marshall.

Additionally, ROH talent Jacked Jameson serves as one of its producers.

In addition to independent wrestlers, 1FW features talent from both ROH and AEW. The promotion is scheduled to hold its Summer Stage 2 event on July 17th, featuring appearances by Paul Wight, Billy Gunn, Jay Lethal, Harley Cameron, QT Marshall, The Infantry, The Frat House, and more.

1FW wrote, “1FW is now on MYAEW! Watch all the action featuring stars from AEW, ROH, and some of the best independent wrestlers from around the world! From hard-hitting main events to rising stars, 1FW delivers fast-paced, family-friendly professional wrestling. Myaew.com”