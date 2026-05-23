Tony Khan Comments On AEW All In 2027 Plans

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently participated in the Double or Nothing media conference call where he discussed several topics, including whether the location for All In 2027 has been decided.

Khan said, “I haven’t decided what to do in 2027 yet. I do know 2027 will be another very big year for AEW and I plan to take big swings. The people in England have been so good to us. Both the Wembley shows have been such home run hits for us, such incredible wins for AEW.”

AEW All In: London 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, August 30. The event will showcase the winners of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament competing for the AEW World Championship and the AEW Women’s World Championship.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)