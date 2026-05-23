Adam Copeland Reveals AEW Extended His Contract Due To Time Off

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Adam Copeland discussed various topics with ClutchPoints, including the integration of his wrestling and film careers.

Copeland said, “It’s an embarrassment of riches right now in my life. I don’t look past it either; I understand how special this pocket is. Especially at this stage in my life, to be able to have these experiences.”

On AEW extending his contract due to him taking some time off:

“I broke my leg, so there’s injury time added, and I had to go film Beekeeper and Percy Jackson, so [that’s] added. Anytime I have to take a break, that gets added on the back end. [chuckles] I’m not even sure when it’s up.”

On being happy to do whatever Tony Khan wants him to do:

“I already had my sendoff. This time, it’ll be my choice, and that makes it a different experience entirely… I don’t care if I get this big, tearful sendoff.”

On recovering from matches:

“When your body is firing on all cylinders, your mental isn’t necessarily there. Because with time, with reps, with experience, with thousands of matches, your mind gets better, [but] your body gets worse. It’s trying to find a happy balance between the two.”

On returning to New York for Double or Nothing:

“My very first pay-per-view appearance ever was [in] New York [at Madison Square Garden]. It was at SummerSlam ’98 — that was the beginning of my pay-per-view career anyway. So New York holds a special place [in my heart].”

On his and Cage’s feud with FTR:

“This match with FTR with Christian, it’s the kind of story that you want to be involved in. I believe it’s the kind of story that can help push a division as well. I feel that’s really happening.”

On the AEW tag team division:

“It’s really fun to look at [the tag team division] and go, ‘Oh, man. We have a buffet of teams to try and do some business with.’ That’s super exciting.”