Jim Ross Teases Possible Physical AEW Involvement For Mick Foley

Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on Mick Foley joining All Elite Wrestling for this weekend’s Double or Nothing Buy In, calling Foley a major addition to the company and praising the role AEW has lined up for him.

Foley was officially announced by Tony Khan on Wednesday as the co-host of the Double or Nothing Buy In alongside Renee Paquette. The appearance comes amid months of speculation regarding Foley’s future, particularly with his WWE Legends deal reportedly nearing expiration in June 2026.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross explained why he believes Foley is a strong fit for AEW in an analyst-style role.

“I’m really excited about it. I think it’s a great get for Tony Khan. Foley brings credibility, he brings tenure, he brings name identity, and I think he’s looking at continuing to develop and evolve his commentating in this role. Of course, you’re kind of an analyst, and he’ll do a better job of being an analyst than he would if they had the bright idea to make him a play-by-play guy. You know, we’re loaded with play-by-play guys, so that’s good, and it’ll be a different sound on Sunday night.”

Ross also addressed whether Foley could eventually become involved physically on AEW programming. While he does not expect Foley to wrestle a full match, Ross believes some level of physical interaction is likely inevitable.

“I can see him, you know, throwing a few punches, or getting somebody in the mandible claw, stuff like that, but him working out a complete match, I find that to be doubtful, and maybe it will happen. I’m not doubting it. I don’t think it’s a bad idea if it’s done right. You got to treat Mick very, very special and put him into situations that he can pull off that he’s good at, so, but I can’t see having Mick Foley on TV, and somewhere along the way, not using him with a little bit of physicality. I think that will happen.”

The conversation then shifted toward AEW’s current roster depth, which Ross praised extensively while discussing the upcoming Double or Nothing lineup.

“It’s funny, you know, you take a look intelligently at the roster of AEW, it’s all of a sudden almost, I don’t want to say overnight, because that’s not accurate, but I think it’s pretty impressive, the roster that they built, they’re building. That really struck home with me tonight when they were running down the card for Sunday night on pay per view. They all of a sudden you get deeper in a card, like in the middle, and that might be being too skeptical, I don’t know, but when you hear those matches that are used to build the whole card and all that, I just, I’m impressed. I’m really impressed with how their roster is coming together. It’s easy to see how hard these guys and gals work. They bust their ass, man. And I think this is awesome.”

Ross is scheduled to be part of the commentary team for AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday alongside Excalibur, Taz, and the rest of AEW’s broadcast crew.

As for Foley, his appearance on the Buy In marks his first official AEW role, though it remains unclear whether his involvement with the company will extend beyond the pay-per-view weekend.