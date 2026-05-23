Ludwig Kaiser Makes Emotional Public Appearance In Mexico Following Arrest

Ludwig Kaiser — currently appearing under the El Grande Americano persona — made an emotional public appearance in Mexico on Friday night following his recent arrest in Florida.

Kaiser, whose legal name is Marcel Barthel, was arrested on May 20, 2026 in Orange County, Florida and charged with misdemeanor battery stemming from an alleged altercation involving another resident at his apartment complex.

Despite the pending legal matter, Kaiser was recently granted court approval to continue traveling both domestically and internationally while the case proceeds, allowing him to fulfill promotional commitments in Mexico.

The WWE star appeared at a rescheduled Kings League Mexico event held at the Kings League Dome after the original Thursday appearance was postponed. The event was promoted as a special serenade celebration centered around the El Grande Americano character, with free admission offered to the first 300 attendees.

Videos circulating online from the appearance showed Americano receiving a strong reaction from fans during his entrance. In one clip, Kaiser appeared visibly emotional, wiping away tears through his mask while the crowd cheered him.

Additional footage from the event also showed Kaiser publicly displaying affection toward Andrea Bazarte during the appearance.

The Mexico appearance comes amid continued attention surrounding Kaiser’s legal situation and ongoing AAA crossover involvement.

Kaiser remains scheduled to face Chad Gable in a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA Noche de los Grandes on May 30 in Mexico City.

¿Ese es su héroe? PORQUE EL NUESTRO SÍ 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gwxxZUpcmp — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 23, 2026