Final WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Lineup Revealed

World Wrestling Entertainment has officially finalized the lineup for tonight’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring three championship matches and several major featured bouts from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The special airs live tonight at 8 PM ET on Peacock.

Among the headline matches, Ethan Page will challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in what marks Page’s first championship opportunity since joining WWE’s main roster.

Page appeared in a featured sit-down interview with Michael Cole on Raw earlier this week to build toward the title showdown. Meanwhile, Penta has continued building momentum since capturing the championship from Dominik Mysterio back in March.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended as Scream Mode — consisting of Paige and Brie Bella — put the titles on the line against The Irresistible Forces, featuring Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

The Scream Mode partnership was formed at WrestleMania 42 after Paige returned to WWE and stepped in for the injured Nikki Bella.

Another match drawing attention heading into the show is the singles bout between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca. WWE reportedly adjusted the stipulation multiple times throughout the week, initially promoting the match as non-title, then changing it to a championship match before ultimately reverting it back to non-title status.

The World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as The Street Profits challenge The Vision — the duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Final WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Card

WWE World Tag Team Championship:

The Street Profits vs. The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) (c)

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Ethan Page vs. Penta (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship:

The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend and Nia Jax) vs. Scream Mode (Paige and Brie Bella) (c)

Singles Match:

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca (non-title)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match:

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB