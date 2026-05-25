Scary AEW Double Or Nothing Spot Leads To Injury Concern

Tony Khan addressed the condition of QT Marshall following a frightening moment during the Buy In preshow ahead of AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

The incident took place during the 10-man tag team match featuring Boom and Doom and The Conglomeration against Shane Taylor Promotions. Marshall appeared to lose his footing while attempting a Tower of Doom spot from the top rope and crashed awkwardly to the floor outside the ring.

The fall immediately drew concern from fans in attendance and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the preshow online, with backstage personnel assisting Marshall following the spot.

During the post-show media scrum, Khan reassured fans about Marshall’s condition.

“QT’s gonna be okay. Thanks for asking.”

Khan also spent time discussing the official arrival of Mick Foley in All Elite Wrestling following Foley’s appearance as co-host of the Buy In alongside Renee Paquette.

“It was great to have Mick Foley come into AEW and be a part of the show now hosting with Renee, somebody who’s a true icon of wrestling and certainly in Philadelphia, one of the great icons of wrestling.”

Khan also revealed that Foley and Paquette are expected to continue working together moving forward as part of AEW’s pre-show presentation.

“Well, let me tell you, Renee, something I take pride in is pairing up great pairs, whether it’s Sting and Darby Allin or so many other great ones along the way. And I think a great team is going to be you and Mick. Yeah. And I’m really excited about it. You got off to a great start hosting the show tonight with Mick and I’m excited that you’re both going to be here doing it for a long time to come. Obviously he got into a bit of an altercation before the show started, but all in all, I think it was one of the best nights in the history of the company.”

Foley’s AEW role was officially announced shortly before Double or Nothing, with the company presenting the move as part of a broader ongoing agreement rather than a one-night appearance.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s current WWE Legends deal is reportedly set to expire in June 2026. Foley last competed in a wrestling match in 2012.