AEW Double Or Nothing Sees Major Surge In Advance PPV Buys

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW’s Double Or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view (PPV), which was held on Sunday, performed exceptionally well in terms of advance PPV buys.

Meltzer stated that the early buys for the event are significantly higher than usual for an AEW PPV.

He mentioned that the information he had was current as of Saturday afternoon. Most people purchase PPVs on the day of the event, which is noteworthy given that advance sales are already elevated, though he did not provide specific numbers.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that the prices for secondary market tickets to the PPV have tripled since the announcement that MJF would be putting his hair on the line against Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship.