Tony Khan Wants More Wrestling Promotions Added To MyAEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in the post-show media scrum for AEW Double Or Nothing 2026.

During the event, he discussed various topics, including his interest in having more domestic promotions join myAEW, expanding beyond just his own company and 1FW.

Khan said, “Yes, MyAEW is primarily focused on international. But we do have the domestic service, and it has a lot of great content and we plan to feature wrestling from multiple promotions. We’ve just added QT’s promotion, we have 1 Fall Wrestling now. But we’re looking to add other promotions to MyAEW and make it a hub for pro wrestling all over the world.”

On making the service valuable to domestic customers:

“Of course, for a lot of fans, it’s already become a great destination. It’s been a key part of our international strategy. But also here in the U.S., there’s great promotions we can make available on MyAEW. And still, we have all of our focus here pushed to HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)