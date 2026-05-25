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Thekla Discusses Transition From STARDOM To AEW

By
James Hetfield
-
Thekla
Thekla | AEW

AEW Women’s World Champion and leader of the Triangle of Madness, Thekla, spoke with Renee Paquette on AEW Close Up about her transition from STARDOM to AEW.

Thekla said, “I think it’s very different. Obviously, Japan I always had to struggle, like I mean it’s — after five years I picked up a bit of Japanese. But it’s always, I love to express what I’m thinking and so if you don’t speak Japanese that’s a little hard, right? I always have these ideas, and the coming to AEW was kind of a relief.”

On how many languages she speaks:

“So, German is my main language, then English. Uh, I lived in Spain, so Spanish is my third, then Japanese. My mom is from Georgia. It’s a little country next to Russia. They speak Georgian. It’s another whole thing… it’s really, really different from everything else. But I when I go over there, they think I’m like — they don’t really get what’s what’s going on, because I speak like a child.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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