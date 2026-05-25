Update On Mistico’s Injury Status And Possible Return Timeline

AEW and CMLL star Mistico announced at CMLL’s show in Puebla, Mexico, last Monday that he would be unable to participate in his scheduled match alongside Neon against Rocky Romero and Hechicero. During the announcement, he was seen using crutches.

According to SuperLuchas, Mistico is currently sidelined due to a knee injury. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Mistico may return as early as Friday at CMLL’s show in Arena Mexico, according to sources. Meltzer also mentioned that the injury is not expected to be long-term and that the World Light Heavyweight Champion just needs some rest.

Meltzer added that Mistico is likely to return quickly, as he is one of the most valuable talents in wrestling and a significant draw for house shows.

Mistico last competed on May 17 at the CMLL/Alto Voltaje show in Monterrey, Mexico, where he teamed with his El Sky Team allies, Mascara Dorada and Neon, to defeat Los Guerreros Laguneros. It’s worth noting that he has signed a dual contract with AEW and CMLL.