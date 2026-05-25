Backstage Update On Jeff Jarrett And RJ City’s AEW Status

Fans have raised questions about the status of Jeff Jarrett and RJ City’s contracts with AEW, especially since Jarrett hasn’t appeared on television for some time. Earlier this month, City hinted at a possible return to wrestling, stating on social media that he still has plenty of energy left for the ring.

According to Fightful Select, there has been no update regarding either of their contracts. Jarrett remains under a talent contract with AEW, while City is still involved with the creative team.

In related news about Jarrett, there was some speculation regarding his involvement in AEW’s deal to host Brawl In the Ballpark with the Minnesota Twins this July.

Given Jarrett’s history with baseball and his role as a co-owner of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes minor league team, some assumed he might have played a part in the agreement. However, the report clarified that he was not involved in the deal.