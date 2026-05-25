MJF Reacts After Winning AEW World Championship At Double Or Nothing

During Sunday’s 2026 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV), MJF defeated Darby Allin in a Title vs. Hair Match, securing his victory in the main event and becoming a three-time World Champion.

Shortly after the show, MJF took to his official Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on the win.

MJF wrote, “WERE YOU EXPECTING ME TO ACTUALLY LOSE MY HAIR?!?!?!?!?!?!?!? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA MORONS! BEAT THE LITTLE EMO TWINK WITH A HEADLOCK TAKEOVER! 3x WORLD CHAMPION AT 30 YOU F***ING MARKS!!!!!!!!!”

By defeating Allin, MJF prevented his head from being shaved, as he had agreed to put his hair on the line to earn the title shot.