MJF Addresses AEW’s Future Amid WBD-Paramount Discussions

AEW World Champion MJF spoke with Jon Alba on The Takedown for SI about various topics, including his lack of concern over Paramount’s acquisition of WBD.

MJF said, “I’m of the belief that — okay, Paramount owns Nickelodeon, correct? Okay. When Paramount bought Nickelodeon, did the Nickelodeon offices just vanish out of thin air and all the executives that ran the television shows there all were just absorbed by Paramount and Nickelodeon no longer exists? No. So why would that happen with TBS and TNT? Just doesn’t make sense to me. Now, let’s live in a reality where that does happen. When you think of cable, what are the only two things that are big money draws on cable right now? Live sports and news. Now, last time I checked, professional wrestling is considered a live sport, which is also why we’re in the top 10 every week in our time slot, minimum. It’s also why we sell an insane amount of tickets.”

On AEW’s Momentum:

“We are white hot right now. AEW has an insane amount of momentum. There’s a paradigm shift going on similar to the paradigm shift that was happening back in 2019. People are disenfranchised at WWE right now, they want to see a different type of product. In comes AEW, we are the alternative. We are the Pepsi to the Coke. There will always be room for Pepsi. Always. So, I am not worried. Tony Khan’s not worried. I’m especially not worried because again, Warner Brothers Discovery is over the moon with how it performed right now. That’s not bulls**t. If you don’t believe me, call up Sam Linsky. He’s a beautiful mensch of a man. He’ll tell you himself. The executives over at WBD are very happy. And then you got Ellison who is a beautiful billionaire. And my boss Tony Khan is a beautiful billionaire, and they’re beautiful billionaire buddies. So I just don’t see this version that people are trying to sell of negativity happening. I’m sorry.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)