Darby Allin Is Getting Married The Night Before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

AEW World Champion Darby Allin spoke with Q104.3 New York about various topics, including how he met his fiancée.

Allin said, “Yeah. We met on the school bus in high school. And at the time, she was dating a wannabe gang member, and I thought to myself, how did he get her? And then you fast forward, they’re walking on a trail one day. And then he starts arguing with another wannabe gang member, and that guy pulls out a gun. And her boyfriend at the time puts her behind him, and then the other guy shoots the boyfriend, goes through her neck, and into her head. So she got shot in the head.”

On how they reconnected:

“Instagram. She’s like, ‘It’s so cool that you’re still doing all the crazy stuff from high school.’ And then I was like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ And then brought her bungee jumping, and then I proposed to her on top of Mount Everest.”

On their wedding day taking place the night before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026:

“I just found out my wedding’s on the 27th. The very next day, we have another pay-per-view. So, no honeymoon here.”

The 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th. In another matchup later tonight at Double or Nothing, Allin will defend his AEW World Title against MJF. If MJF loses, he will have to shave his head.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)