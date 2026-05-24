Anthony Bowens Reveals New Submission Move For Double Or Nothing

AEW star Anthony Bowens, a member of The Opps, spoke with PWInsider.com about several topics, including his debut of a new submission move tonight at Double or Nothing 2026.

Bowens said, “I’m very excited to be using a new submission. I haven’t named it yet. It’s an ode to a man that you’re very familiar with, too, from our WrestlePro days, Mario Bokara. That was a move that was passed down from Santino Marella to him, and I am using that now as a tribute to Mario because Mario’s a guy who played a big role in my development. I would love to get in a position to do that and rip some Death Riders’ arms off this Sunday and again take home a W in front of 14,000 people.”

On his career goal to wrestle at MSG:

“That’s one of my career goals. I’m pretty sure I heard MJF say the same thing. That’s one of the career goals, is to wrestle there. So hopefully one day we can make that happen.”

On fans who think AEW couldn’t sell out MSG:

“People are delusional if they think we wouldn’t sell [MSG] out. We got 14,000 over in Queens. They said the same thing about Wembley, that we wouldn’t put 80,000 in there, and we sold the place. We would do it.”