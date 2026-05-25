Will Ospreay Shares Emotional Reaction After Beating Samoa Joe

Top AEW star Will Ospreay took part in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including his victory over Samoa Joe.

Ospreay said, “Over the moon to be advancing and taking one step closer to maybe fulfilling such a dream of mine to main event Wembley Stadium in my home country.”

On facing Joe:

“It blows my mind that I was lucky enough… being in there with Samoa Joe. I’ve said this so many times; the match that AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels and Samoe Joe [had] made me want to be a pro wrestler. I can’t tell you guys enough, right? I am stupid, like proper stupid. I didn’t know what I was gonna do in my life, genuinely. And I watched this match take place, and I was just like, ‘That is exactly what I want to do.’ And I wrestled AJ; I wrestled Daniels. This was the last piece of that puzzle, the trifecta. So to get in the ring with Joe and earn his respect in the end, this is incredible. Like, I’m having the best time.”

You can check out Ospreay’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)