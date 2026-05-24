Tony Khan Says AEW Door Is Open For Ronda Rousey Return

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the media call for AEW Double or Nothing 2026, where he discussed various topics, including the possibility of working with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey again.

Khan said, “I’ve enjoyed working with her in Ring of Honor and having her at AEW Revolution. Anytime she wants to come back to AEW, she’s welcome. I would love to have her anytime when she’s available to fight in AEW. She’s one of the great names in combat sports and someone who is a great presence anytime she is here in AEW.”

There is no information yet on whether Ronda Rousey is planning to return to the wrestling ring. Following her match against Gina Carano, Rousey announced that she was done with MMA. Her last professional wrestling match occurred during an episode of ROH on HonorClub TV, where she successfully teamed with Marina Shafir to face off against Athena and Billie Starkz.

Additionally, Rousey was involved in a post-match confrontation at AEW Revolution in March, where she came face-to-face with Toni Storm after Storm defeated Shafir.

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)