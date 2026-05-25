AEW Star Reacts To Comparisons With Luna Vachon

AEW Women’s World Champion and Triangle of Madness leader Thekla participated in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where she discussed various topics, including comparisons to pro wrestling legend Luna Vachon.

Thekla said, “That was not on purpose. But I’ve heard that comparison a lot, and I love it. I’ve never not liked hearing it. Every time somebody says, ‘Oh, she’s the new Luna Vachon,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ So that’s cool, I love being the reincarnation to some extend of Luna, because she was a badass.’

On possibly defending her title in CMLL:

“I actually saw [the president of CMLL] in Vegas, too. He came up shaking my hand before noon. I was like, ‘Oh man, the president is here!’ He was like, ‘We’d love to have you.’ I was like, ‘You know, the gold is heavy. We’ve gotta ask TK.’ I’d love to be back there, honestly.”

You can check out Thekla’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)