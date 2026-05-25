Monday, May 25, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

AEW Star Reacts To Comparisons With Luna Vachon

By
James Hetfield
-
Luna Vachon
Luna Vachon | WWE

AEW Women’s World Champion and Triangle of Madness leader Thekla participated in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where she discussed various topics, including comparisons to pro wrestling legend Luna Vachon.

Thekla said, “That was not on purpose. But I’ve heard that comparison a lot, and I love it. I’ve never not liked hearing it. Every time somebody says, ‘Oh, she’s the new Luna Vachon,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ So that’s cool, I love being the reincarnation to some extend of Luna, because she was a badass.’

On possibly defending her title in CMLL:

“I actually saw [the president of CMLL] in Vegas, too. He came up shaking my hand before noon. I was like, ‘Oh man, the president is here!’ He was like, ‘We’d love to have you.’ I was like, ‘You know, the gold is heavy. We’ve gotta ask TK.’ I’d love to be back there, honestly.”

You can check out Thekla’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved