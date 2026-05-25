Tony Khan Explains Why Paramount Deal Benefits AEW Long-Term

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 post-show media scrum, where he addressed various topics, including Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and how it will benefit AEW as a company.

Khan said, “The really exciting thing is, I’m very excited about who the buyer is. It’s very good for us. And I’m so glad Paramount Global is going to be joining us here and that Paramount is going to be assuming control. I think it’s fantastic to have David Ellison coming in here. He’s been a fantastic leader, he’s already doing great things with Paramount. And also to have him come here — I think he’s a great filmmaker. I’ve worked with him with NFL and Skydance. He’s been a visionary with Skydance Sports. We’ve done multiple documentaries with NFL Films and Skydance has been a great partner for the NFL. And now CBS and Paramount’s a great partner for the NFL. I think it will be great for TBS and TNT. TNT and TBS will be stronger. The late, great Ted Turner dreamed iof buying CBS and wanted to buy CBS. and now CBS, TBS, and TNT will live under the same roof—and that’s great.”

On the deal being better than the Netflix deal for AEW:

“I also think it’s great keeping everything under one roof. Which was — if things had gone the other way, that’s not what was going to happen. They were going to split up TBS and TNT from HBO Max. I don’t think that would have been in the best interest for everybody. I also think it’s going to be better for everyone at TBS and TNT now to have everything under one roof, and to have leadership coming in with a vision and a plan. I feel like people at Paramount are excited about what’s happening there. And I do think now for all of us — I’m very optimistic. We have someone coming in who’s the same age as I am, who watches wrestling. And I think this is gonna be a good thing.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)