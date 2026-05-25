Update On Possible Mick Foley AEW Match

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Mick Foley made his debut with AEW on Sunday during the Double or Nothing Buy-In pre-show, where he co-hosted alongside Renee Paquette.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of Foley wrestling for the company during a recent media call and expressed enthusiasm for the idea.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding Foley’s potential wrestling in AEW.

He referenced discussions with Jon Alba from Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, revealing that Alba is optimistic about Foley wrestling for AEW. Sapp speculated that Foley could be booked for matches like Blood & Guts or Anarchy in the Arena, which might help mask any physical limitations he may have.

However, Sapp also pointed out that Khan would only consider this if it could be done safely.

Notably, one of Foley’s former colleagues, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting, has returned to the ring during his time with AEW, participating in multiple tag team matches instead of singles bouts.