Monday, May 25, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Update On Possible Mick Foley AEW Match

By
James Hetfield
-
Mick Foley
Mick Foley | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Mick Foley made his debut with AEW on Sunday during the Double or Nothing Buy-In pre-show, where he co-hosted alongside Renee Paquette.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of Foley wrestling for the company during a recent media call and expressed enthusiasm for the idea.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding Foley’s potential wrestling in AEW.

He referenced discussions with Jon Alba from Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, revealing that Alba is optimistic about Foley wrestling for AEW. Sapp speculated that Foley could be booked for matches like Blood & Guts or Anarchy in the Arena, which might help mask any physical limitations he may have.

However, Sapp also pointed out that Khan would only consider this if it could be done safely.

Notably, one of Foley’s former colleagues, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting, has returned to the ring during his time with AEW, participating in multiple tag team matches instead of singles bouts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved