Chaos Reportedly Breaks Out Outside AEW Double Or Nothing Venue

Multiple fans attending AEW Double or Nothing at Louis Armstrong Stadium reported significant crowd flow and transportation problems following Sunday night’s event.

Numerous attendees took to social media following the event to describe major difficulties exiting the venue area, with some claiming thousands of fans became trapped near a bridge outside the stadium after a gate was reportedly closed unexpectedly.

Several fans stated that attendees were eventually funneled toward a single ramp leading to the train station and parking lots, while others criticized the apparent lack of visible crowd control support from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York City Police Department.

Some attendees also expressed frustration about the late ending time of the pay-per-view, believing it contributed to transportation complications after 1:00 AM local time.

One fan claimed they were able to avoid the heavy congestion by leaving the bridge area early, navigating around the stadium complex using an alternate route, and quickly securing a Lyft before crowds intensified.

How do we leave the stadium if they closed the gates? #aew #aewdon pic.twitter.com/ZnFuKHMLE1 — Iridian (@Iridian_fierro) May 25, 2026

Jon Alba of SI.com, who attended the show live, confirmed there were exit complications even for members of the media.

“They closed the gates before the press conference even got done. We had to walk all away around the complex through back areas. Thankfully stadium staff helped out.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also addressed the situation and offered additional context regarding the apparent transportation issues.

“There was also apparently a problem for fans leaving as the boardwalk between the stadium and Citifield, The NYC subway and the Long Island Railroad had been closed. That sounds like there was some sort of miscommunication between the stadium and the Parks Department, which controls that boardwalk. I’ve seen people theorizing that AEW running late led to fans left stranded because public transportation shut down, but that’s 100% untrue as the NYC subways don’t shut down – they run 24/7.”

Johnson’s comments push back against online speculation suggesting fans were stranded because New York City subway service had ended for the evening, clarifying that the subway system operates continuously overnight.

As of now, All Elite Wrestling has not publicly addressed the reported crowd management or exit issues following the event.