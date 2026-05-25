Conflicting Reports Emerge About AEW Double Or Nothing Restrictions

Questions surfaced following AEW Double or Nothing regarding what restrictions, if any, were placed on the company by the New York State Athletic Commission during Sunday night’s Stadium Stampede match.

As seen on the pay-per-view, Chris Jericho’s team defeated the squad led by Ricochet in the chaotic Stadium Stampede bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the New York State Athletic Commission reportedly did not permit intentional bleeding or crowd brawling during the event.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that any blood seen during the show was legitimate and hardway rather than blading-related.

However, Johnson pushed back strongly against rumors claiming the promotion had been prohibited from fighting through the audience areas.

“There was a rumor online that the New York State Athletic Commision wouldn’t allow fighting in the crowd. Well, The Young Bucks and The Dogs fought from the floor to the second level of the stadium and back down to the floor again, so that rumor wasn’t true.”

The Stadium Stampede match featured extensive brawling throughout multiple areas of the stadium, including crowd-adjacent sections and concourse areas involving The Young Bucks and The Dogs faction.

Following the event, Tony Khan addressed the media and praised the overall success of the pay-per-view, calling the Stadium Stampede one of AEW’s strongest versions of the stipulation to date.

Khan also stated that AEW successfully satisfied New York regulatory expectations throughout the event.