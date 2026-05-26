Logan Paul Injury Forces Major WWE Storyline Adjustment

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which served as the go-home show for WWE Clash in Italy, it was announced that Logan Paul had suffered a torn tricep during his match with Austin Theory against The Street Profits at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Michael Cole shared the news that Paul would be out for several months.

The injury occurred when Angelo Dawkins executed a flipping senton dive to the outside of the ring.

In a later segment, Theory approached WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman to discuss the status of the World Tag Team Championships. Heyman explained that he had included in the contract that The Vision would defend the titles, rather than just Paul and Theory individually.

As a result, the stable remains the Tag Team Champions, meaning Theory is now co-champion alongside Bron Breakker.

Heyman expressed his expectation that they would defend the titles with honor and dignity. Following this, Theory hugged Heyman and thanked him for his support, to which Heyman replied that he had done so because he believed in Theory. Theory then declared his intention to take out everyone involved in hurting Paul, and Heyman hinted that Theory knew what he needed to do and to whom it applied. Shortly after, Theory attacked Joe Hendry from behind while Hendry was leading the crowd in a chant of “Fire Logan Paul,” and he brutally assaulted him with repeated chair shots.

The Vision has held the World Tag Team Championships for 57 days, having won them from The Usos in a Street Fight on the March 30th episode of RAW.