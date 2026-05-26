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WWE Reveals Huge Title Matches Airing During Clash In Italy Opening Hour

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Clash
WWE Clash

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, the first hour of Sunday morning’s Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE) will air on ESPN.

WWE announced during last night’s episode of RAW that the Undisputed WWE Championship Match featuring reigning champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes against “The Ring General” GUNTHER will be part of the first hour. Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Jade Cargill during this same hour.

The remainder of the PLE will be available on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

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