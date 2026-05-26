John Cena Addresses Fan Backlash Over Retirement Match Finish

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including the criticism he received for tapping out in his retirement match.

Cena said, “Well, it’s — and again, I’m speaking from my perspective. And I am aware that everything I say is going to create chatter, and that’s a good thing because hopefully people were interested. But there’s no right way to please everyone when you’re truly closing away closing a a 23, 24 year old journey where our fans have invited me into their living room 52 weeks a year, plus ancillary premium live events for 23, 24 years. The best you can do is is do all you can. And that honestly that’s where the moment of clarity and fulfillment came from where it’s like, at the end of my physical journey in the WWE after that last match. Listening to the noise one final time, knowing that, ‘Man, I don’t think I can’t give another ounce.’ What a way to close that chapter.”

On the divisive fan reaction:

“It’s a bold creative decision. Just like the John Cena heel turn is a bold creative decision. It’s — you’re not gonna please everyone. Our fans are very vocal and very involved, which is why I’m excited about the future of what’s to come where we can try to involve them more, and hopefully crowning a champion of the John Cena Classic. But it’s those moments where you do take a risk, you do travel outside the predictable norm, and that incites conversation. And you got to be ready for all angles of that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)