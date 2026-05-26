Carlito Talks About Judgment Day Run, How He Expects To ‘Pop Up Again’ At Some Point

Carlito appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On how he ‘bet against himself’ in WWE and signed for two years despite being offered three: “I signed for two years. They wanted me for three and I signed for two because, well, I didn’t think it was going to go as good as it did. That’s why I said I bet against myself and I would have got an extra year and then my, you know, then my contract would expire. But so, you know, ended up losing a year, but that’s all.”

On how he expects to ‘pop up again’ at some point: “Pretty sure I’ll pop up again somewhere, you know what I mean. Some kind of legends (deal) thing or something, who knows.”

On The Judgment Day run: “Yeah, it just happened organically, you know, like I said. So I said I was thinking like ‘Okay, how can I make this stand out, you know, do something here.’ So that was kind of where stuff, a lot of people get on me like, ‘oh, they made you look like a buffoon or whatever.’ I had fun with it. I enjoyed it. I thought it was fun.”

Watch the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.