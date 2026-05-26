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Netflix Reveals Strategic Reason Behind WWE Clash In Italy

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Clash
WWE Clash

Gabe Spitzer, the Vice President of Sports for Netflix, spoke with Andrew Marchand on the Main Event podcast about various topics, including their decision to hold the 2026 WWE Clash premium live event in Italy.

Spitzer said, “When we sit down with them at the beginning of this year, whether it’s Nick Khan or Paul Levesque, their Chief Content Officer, it’s what are places that we can go around the world that’s gonna help grow WWE but also be beneficial to Netflix. And this year we knew in Italy, we were launching in April and later this month in May, they’re gonna do one of their big PLEs, Premium Live Events in Turin. So it’s a way to push people to watch on Netflix but it’s a way to grow their business as well.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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