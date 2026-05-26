Eric Bischoff Believes Danhausen Could Reach “Stone Cold” Merchandise Levels

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who was also the former WCW President, recently discussed various topics, including his prediction for Danhausen, on an episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks.

Bischoff said, “Here’s the deal. Whatever records he’s doing right now — this is May. He’s going to — I’ll predict right here, and you know how I am. I’m like 98.5% accurate. I haven’t made a lot of predictions lately, I kind of got out of the prediction business because it was always controversial and I’m just tired of it. But I’m gonna go out on a line and say there’s about a 95% chance that he’ll triple his merch. Take what it is this month, I predict right now he’ll triple that — two and a half times, multiple 2.5 — by the end of November. His Halloween business is going to be freaky good.”

On Danhausen’s potential for Halloween:

“You’ll be reading Stone Cold Steve Austin Peak merch data point comparisons. That’s my take.”

On Danhausen’s value to WWE:

“I don’t think it’s the revenue that would be the most valuable reason to make him a pick. The revenue is obviously gonna be nice, especially as a startup. You need revenue, you gotta survive, gotta feed the monster. I get that part. But the media value, the face value, and the marketing and promotional value that comes with that brand? Yes it creates revenue, but it creates opportunities as well. It opens doors. It is a prime example of what’s possible in the world of televised wrestling that isn’t available in any other form of entertainment known to man. You can’t come up with a series and just introduce a character and be printing cash 30 days later, like you can in wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)