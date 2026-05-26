WWE RAW London Ticket Sales Reportedly Down Compared To Last Year

WWE is set to return to London, England, on June 22nd for an episode of Monday Night RAW.

While the company typically performs well in London and consistently sells out the O2 Arena on each visit, ticket sales are moving much more slowly this time compared to WWE’s last event in London, which took place on March 31st, 2025, for another episode of RAW.

According to WrestleTix, 9,477 tickets have been sold so far for next month’s show out of the 11,865 tickets currently available. While this number seems impressive, it pales in comparison to last year’s figures, which saw 16,276 tickets sold.

The report indicated that the previous show was close to filling the 16,868 seats listed on the venue map, and there are currently far fewer seats available to the public.

It’s worth noting that last year’s show in London featured the final appearance of John Cena in England. Despite fans having mixed feelings about Cena’s heel run toward the end of his career, he was still a significant draw for attendees. Additionally, many fans have commented on the challenging economic conditions that impact the wrestling fanbase in England; this concern has become even more relevant in 2026.