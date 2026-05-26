Charlotte Flair Shares Thoughts On Bad Bunny Returning To WWE

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including the John Cena Classic.

Flair said, “No, I think it’s exciting. I think John Cena still wanting to be very much a part [of WWE], and active in helping the future Superstars and playing a role within WWE, is amazing. And a testament to who he is as a superstar and as a man. And you know, I loved that he said, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to be perfect, but we’re going to do it.’ And I’m excited to see um how it turns out. I think anything John does turns to gold. So yeah, I think it’s going to be great.”

On whether Bad Bunny will return to the ring:

“I think he will. I think he’s so busy being a global superstar. And coming off the Super Bowl, he probably has a packed schedule. But you know, I will say like, Logan is really killing it. I’m actually really impressed, and he’s taking — like he’s not just in and out, he’s there. Which makes it even more special and awesome. And then Jelly Roll is such a kindhearted sweet soul. And the last couple of shows that he did leading up to WrestleMania, I thought were awesome. And his selling, he obviously cares and you can tell that he cares. We’ve been really, I feel like, fortunate with the celebrities that have crossed over that have wanted to be a part of the business in some way, shape, or form. All three of those guys are awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)