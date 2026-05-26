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Charlotte Flair Shares Thoughts On Bad Bunny Returning To WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny | WWE

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including the John Cena Classic.

Flair said, “No, I think it’s exciting. I think John Cena still wanting to be very much a part [of WWE], and active in helping the future Superstars and playing a role within WWE, is amazing. And a testament to who he is as a superstar and as a man. And you know, I loved that he said, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to be perfect, but we’re going to do it.’ And I’m excited to see um how it turns out. I think anything John does turns to gold. So yeah, I think it’s going to be great.”

On whether Bad Bunny will return to the ring:

“I think he will. I think he’s so busy being a global superstar. And coming off the Super Bowl, he probably has a packed schedule. But you know, I will say like, Logan is really killing it. I’m actually really impressed, and he’s taking — like he’s not just in and out, he’s there. Which makes it even more special and awesome. And then Jelly Roll is such a kindhearted sweet soul. And the last couple of shows that he did leading up to WrestleMania, I thought were awesome. And his selling, he obviously cares and you can tell that he cares. We’ve been really, I feel like, fortunate with the celebrities that have crossed over that have wanted to be a part of the business in some way, shape, or form. All three of those guys are awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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