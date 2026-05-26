Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/26/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is live tonight at 8/7c on CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The following matches are advertised for the May 26, 2026 episode:

    * NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)
    * WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux
    * WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Romero Moreno
    * Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs
    * The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
    * Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)
    * Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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