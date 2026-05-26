WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/26/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight at 8/7c on CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The following matches are advertised for the May 26, 2026 episode:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux

* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Romero Moreno

* Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs

* The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.