Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Netflix Says WWE Relationship Has Exceeded Expectations

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW on Netflix
WWE RAW on Netflix

Gabe Spitzer, the Vice President of Sports for Netflix, discussed various topics with Andrew Marchand on the Main Event podcast, including their current relationship with WWE.

Spitzer said, “It’s been great. It’s been above our expectations and I think, like I said, we know that audience is there in the U.S. and I think the win for both us and WWE would be continuing to grow that around the world.”

Since its January 2025 premiere on the service, WWE RAW has averaged 2.833 million viewers per week. In 2026, however, the show is averaging 2.88 million viewers, down 15.5% from 3.142 million at the same time last year.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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