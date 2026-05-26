Viral WWE Merchandise Botch Leads To Surge In Shirt Sales

A vintage-style T-shirt commemorating the 2001 Royal Rumble recently gained attention on Reddit after it was noted that it featured several prominent wrestling stars. Among those highlighted were Kane and Steve Austin, alongside Triple H, The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, Chyna, The Rock, and others.

However, a significant error caught fans’ eyes: the late Andrew Martin (also known as Test) was featured on the shirt, but the image used actually depicted WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil. This mistake helped the shirt go viral before it was subsequently removed from sale.

According to the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, the shirt sold quite well before it was taken down. Sean Ross Sapp, in response to a fan’s inquiry about the shirt, mentioned that he spoke with a contact who confirmed that Hot Topic sold “quite a few” of them due to the error. It was also noted that many customers placed “double orders,” indicating that people often ordered two shirts—one to wear and another to keep in pristine condition or for resale.

Although Titus O’Neil has not wrestled since 2020, he continues to be involved with WWE. In late November 2024, he stated that he is currently focused on upcoming film and television projects, which leaves him little time to consider a return to the ring.