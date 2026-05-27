NXT Officials Reportedly High On Rising WWE Talent Layla Diggs

WWE developmental wrestler Layla Diggs has been actively competing in WWE LFG and EVOLVE. According to a report from Rope Break, NXT officials have been closely monitoring Diggs, as they see her as having significant potential.

While NXT officials are not rushing her development, they believe she possesses all the skills needed to become a prominent figure in the NXT women’s division in the future.

The report notes that several NXT personnel are comparing Diggs’ skill set to that of Kendal Grey, which may signal a bright future for her in the ring. Additionally, it was noted that NXT plans to give Diggs a substantial push “in due time.”

Recently, Diggs participated in an NXT live event in Gainesville, Florida, where she lost to Jaida Parker. She also competed on the May 20th edition of WWE EVOLVE, achieving a victory over Anya Rune. However, in her most recent appearance on NXT, she lost again to Parker in singles action.