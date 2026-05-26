Major Favorite Revealed In WWE Clash In Italy Betting Odds

The first betting odds for WWE Clash in Italy have been published by BetOnline.ag ahead of this weekend’s premium live event in Turin.

As always with betting lines, favorites are marked with a “-” symbol, while underdogs carry a “+” symbol.

Current WWE Clash In Italy Betting Odds

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar (-300)

Oba Femi (+200)

Lesnar enters the event as a solid favorite following his shocking WWE return and multiple F5 attacks on Femi during Raw.

Tribal Combat Match

Roman Reigns (c) (-700)

Jacob Fatu (+400)

Reigns is currently the biggest favorite on the card outside of the women’s world title match, suggesting sportsbooks strongly expect him to retain in the Bloodline civil war showdown.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) (-125)

Gunther (-115)

This is currently viewed as the closest match on the entire card, with nearly even odds between Rhodes and Gunther.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Sol Ruca (-300)

Becky Lynch (c) (+200)

The odds heavily favor Ruca pulling off the title change despite Lynch entering as champion.

WWE Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) (-800)

Jade Cargill (+425)

Ripley currently stands as the strongest favorite on the card, signaling strong confidence among oddsmakers that she will leave Italy still champion.

Betting odds can shift significantly leading into the event depending on storyline developments, insider confidence, and betting volume throughout the week.