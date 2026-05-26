Carlito Says He Has “Five-Ish” Years Left Before Retirement

Carlito has revealed his current retirement timeline following his latest WWE run, stating that he believes he has roughly five more years left before stepping away from wrestling for good.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Carlito explained that while he still feels capable physically, his focus has increasingly shifted toward preparing for life after wrestling.

“I’m getting there. I still got a little bit left in the tank I feel. It’s not that I don’t want to do it anymore, I’m just focusing more on the exit plan.”

Carlito acknowledged that his recent stint with World Wrestling Entertainment significantly improved his long-term financial outlook and retirement planning.

“It looks pretty good, man. The WWE run helped out a lot with that, with the retirement plan. So, yeah, couple more years, and then I can ride off into the sunset.”

When asked what “riding off into the sunset” personally means to him, Carlito painted a simple picture of disappearing from the spotlight entirely.

“Not even hearing about me…..maybe, find a house on the beach, or something.”

Pressed further on an actual timeframe, Carlito estimated that around five years is likely his target — although he admitted his body could ultimately make the final decision.

“Five-ish should be the goal. Or my body might say, ‘Hey, bro,’ but right now it’s been pretty good.”

Carlito also discussed how he now approaches wrestling differently compared to earlier stages of his career, focusing more on crowd entertainment and working smarter in order to preserve his body for the long-term plan.

The former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion returned to WWE in 2023 and remained with the company until earlier this year before resuming independent wrestling appearances.