Nikki Bella Defends Logan Paul And His WWE Crossover Success

Nikki Bella has shared her support for Logan Paul and the role he continues to play in expanding WWE’s mainstream visibility.

Speaking with USA Today Sports, Bella discussed Paul’s recent crossover interactions with Tom Brady around Super Bowl week, which became one of the latest examples of WWE blending into broader sports and entertainment media through Paul’s celebrity reach.

While reactions online to Paul’s mainstream involvement have often been mixed among wrestling fans, Bella made it clear she views his contributions positively.

“I know everyone else got whatever by it, but I like Logan Paul a lot, and I think what he does for our industry is great, and so when I see stuff like that, I’m like, this is great. This is amazing. Like, you know, and it made me laugh because, you know, I am a diehard Eagles fan.”

Paul has become one of WWE’s biggest crossover stars since debuting in the company at WrestleMania 38. His appearances regularly generate mainstream media attention outside traditional wrestling audiences.

Currently, Paul is one-half of The Vision alongside Austin Theory. The duo recently retained the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23.

However, Paul is expected to miss several months of action after reportedly suffering a torn triceps during the match.

Behind the scenes, WWE leadership has repeatedly praised Paul’s commitment to the business. Mark Shapiro, Paul Levesque, and Nick Khan have all publicly credited Paul for helping WWE reach new audiences through his crossover appeal and mainstream media presence.