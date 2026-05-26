Nikki Bella Reveals What Needs To Happen Before WWE Return

Nikki Bella has addressed the possibility of appearing on WWE television before she is medically cleared to wrestle, revealing that she would personally prefer her eventual return to involve physicality for maximum storyline impact.

Speaking with USA Today Sports, Bella discussed her ongoing recovery from the ankle injury she suffered prior to WrestleMania 42.

The injury forced Bella out of the show, leading to Paige stepping in as her replacement. Paige then teamed with Brie Bella to form Scream Mode, with the duo eventually capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bella explained that she feels her return moment would carry greater emotional weight if it happened when she is physically ready to get involved.

“I mean, I guess you’re going to have to tune in to find out, but you could, even though I kind of have this thing where I’m like, I feel like when you have an injury, like I did when it’s, right before WrestleMania and then Paige comes in and bring Paige win and they’re the tag champions. I feel like the moment of me returning has to be when I can be physical. Because it’s just, we’re almost there and I feel like it just has more impact.”

At the same time, Bella acknowledged that WWE storytelling can always create unexpected twists, leaving the possibility open for a non-physical appearance if needed creatively.

“But hey, again, you never know because maybe they need me to help them win. Who knows? You know, it’s wrestling. That’s the beauty of it.”

Bella is reportedly aiming for a return sometime within the next month as her rehabilitation continues progressing.

Meanwhile, Scream Mode successfully retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Lash Legend and Nia Jax at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23.

Bayley has also publicly inserted herself into the title conversation recently, claiming on social media that she and Lyra Valkyria are currently the best women’s tag team in wrestling.